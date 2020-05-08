DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s Mother’s Day magazine sale with a series of notable deals. Starting from under $5 per year, you’ll find all of the most popular titles here including Wired, Popular Science, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Wine Enthusiast, Bon Appetit, and many more. Head below for a closer look.

As usual with these weekend promotions, today’s Mother’s Day magazine sale is quite notable with loads of the best deals around. While it’s hard to go wrong here, some standouts are on Men’s and Women’s Health magazines at $4.95 per year each with free delivery every month. Women’s Health, for example, sells for up to $12 per year at Amazon or $10 with auto renewals. You’ll also find a 4-month trial sub for $1 at Amazon right now. While DiscountMags has the best 1-year price right now, if you do go the Amazon route just be sure to manually cancel the sub before it lapses or you’ll get charged full price.

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s Mother’s Day magazine sale right here. There are no subscription auto-renewals, delivery fees, or sales taxes at DiscountMags and each title in your cart can be sent to different address with a gift note, should you choose to do so.

Amazon also has loads of digital magazines from $5 right here and be sure to checkout these Kindle E-readers from $65. Then go grab your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies. We also have plenty of notable graphic novel deals live right now including today’s new batch of Dark Horse reads from under $3 and up to 67% off Black Widow titles too.

More on Men’s and Women’s Health:

Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey. Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life.

