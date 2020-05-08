To close out the work week, ComiXology is taking 50% off a pretty wide selection of Dark Horse graphic novels. Prices start at under $3, though ComiXology Unlimited subscribers will be able to read a variety of these at no-cost. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from deals on comic book renditions of popular Netflix series to manga and other classic titles. So if you’re looking for more reading material to pass the time indoors, some discounted graphic novels will surely go a long way. Head below for all of our top picks from today’s Dark Horse comic sale.

One of our top picks is on Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 at $5.49. That’s 50% off the going rate and matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve ever seen on a digital copy. If you just finished binging the Netflix adaptation of the series, then getting started with the original comic is a great way to follow it up and continue all the action of this rag-tag superhero team.

Top Dark Horse comic deals include:

Today’s Dark Horse comic sale follows up the ongoing collection of discounted Star Wars reads alongside an offer we saw earlier in the week with up to 67% on Black Widow graphic novels. In either case, you’ll want to swing by our in-depth getting started guide on ComiXology and its Unlimited service.

Umbrella Academy Vol. 1 synopsis:

In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-three extraordinary children were spontaneously born by women who’d previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, “To save the world.” These seven children form The Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers.

