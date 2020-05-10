Jurassic Park, The Road, another Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off from $2 + more

- May. 10th 2020 11:07 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of mysteries, thrillers, and more on Kindle with eBooks starting at under a $1. Each of the reads typically fetch $10 or more in their digital forms, with today’s sale offering some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date on a selection of highly-rated and even in some cases, best-selling titles. If you’re looking to dive into a new read with your time indoors, then be sure to check out the entire sale right here or head below for our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Amazon is also offering a 3-month subscription to EatingWell magazine on Kindle for $0.99. You’d typically pay $10 for the digital access, with today’s offer marking one of the best prices we’ve seen. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Jurassic Park synopsis:

An astonishing technique for recovering and cloning dinosaur DNA has been discovered. Now humankind’s most thrilling fantasies have come true. Creatures extinct for eons roam Jurassic Park with their awesome presence and profound mystery, and all the world can visit them—for a price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Kindle

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go