Jurassic Park, The Road, another Kindle eBooks at up to 80% off from $2 + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of mysteries, thrillers, and more on Kindle with eBooks starting at under a $1. Each of the reads typically fetch $10 or more in their digital forms, with today’s sale offering some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date on a selection of highly-rated and even in some cases, best-selling titles. If you’re looking to dive into a new read with your time indoors, then be sure to check out the entire sale right here or head below for our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Amazon is also offering a 3-month subscription to EatingWell magazine on Kindle for $0.99. You’d typically pay $10 for the digital access, with today’s offer marking one of the best prices we’ve seen. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Jurassic Park synopsis:

An astonishing technique for recovering and cloning dinosaur DNA has been discovered. Now humankind’s most thrilling fantasies have come true. Creatures extinct for eons roam Jurassic Park with their awesome presence and profound mystery, and all the world can visit them—for a price.

