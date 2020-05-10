Arlo Q brings 1080p feeds and more to your smart home at $95 (20% off)

Newegg offers the Arlo Q 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for $94.99 shipped when code 93XPJ69 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $117 like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you $21, beats our previous mention by $5, and matches the 2020 low from back in February. Equipped with 1080p feeds, the Arlo Q security camera also features two-way audio, night vision, and free 7-day cloud recording. This standalone wired camera is a notable way to outfit your setup with some added coverage whether its for monitoring activity in another room or pointing out the window to keep tabs on package deliveries and the like. Over 6,200 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a more affordable offering, TP-Link’s Kasa Spot is a notable alternative that’ll let you pocket plenty of extra savings. It’s currently $33 on Amazon, and comes backed by 1080p feeds, motion alerts, and compatibility with Alexa alongside Assistant. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

Another great way to expand your smart home is by bundling an Amazon Echo Dot with Fire TV Stick at $55 ($90 value).

Arlo Q Camera features:

See and hear in perfect detail with the Arlo Q HD security camera. Experience a new sense of security with 1080p HD video, night vision, and 2-way audio. Arlo Q alerts you whenever motion or sound is detected and notifies you with instant alerts so you never miss an important moment again.

