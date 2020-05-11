Acer Chromebook Spin 11 has 10-hour battery life + USB-C at $279 (Reg. $329)

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (CP311-1HN-C2DV) for $279 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally $329, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. Offering you an 11-inch display, this Chromebook can convert into a tablet thanks to a 2-in-1 design. It’s great for playing games with Google Stadia, writing term papers, browsing Facebook, or watching Disney+. Thanks to 10-hours of battery life, you’ll enjoy all-day usage before it’s time to plug it back in. Plus, you’ll get two USB-C and one USB-A port, giving you quite a few ways to plug in. This Chromebook also has the Android Play Store built-in, giving you access to millions of applications to easily install and use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use a bit of your savings to grab Anker’s USB-C charger. It has 30W of power and packs both USB-C and USB-A hookups, giving you the ability to charge multiple devices at once. At $22 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

More of a Windows fan? Well, Microsoft just announced the Surface Go 2, offering extreme portability in an easy-to-use form-factor. Read all about it in our announcement coverage here.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!