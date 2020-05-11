Acer Chromebook Spin 11 has 10-hour battery life + USB-C at $279 (Reg. $329)

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (CP311-1HN-C2DV) for $279 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally $329, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available. Offering you an 11-inch display, this Chromebook can convert into a tablet thanks to a 2-in-1 design. It’s great for playing games with Google Stadia, writing term papers, browsing Facebook, or watching Disney+. Thanks to 10-hours of battery life, you’ll enjoy all-day usage before it’s time to plug it back in. Plus, you’ll get two USB-C and one USB-A port, giving you quite a few ways to plug in. This Chromebook also has the Android Play Store built-in, giving you access to millions of applications to easily install and use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Use a bit of your savings to grab Anker’s USB-C charger. It has 30W of power and packs both USB-C and USB-A hookups, giving you the ability to charge multiple devices at once. At $22 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.
More of a Windows fan? Well, Microsoft just announced the Surface Go 2, offering extreme portability in an easy-to-use form-factor. Read all about it in our announcement coverage here.
Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features:
- Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically*, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.
- All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.
- Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.
