Anker’s spring sale starts at $11: Powerhouse 200 $191, Qi chargers, much more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator at $191.24 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $300. We’ve previously seen it at $200 a handful of times. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go this summer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout today is Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub at $17.99 with the on-page coupon and promo code ANKERHUB34 applied at checkout. You’d typically pay upwards of $25 here. If you’re rocking the latest MacBooks or a more recent Chromebook, adding a USB-C hub like this to the mix is a great idea. It brings extra I/O like HDMI ports and memory card readers to the party. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerHouse 200 features:

Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

What You Get: PowerHouse 200, AC adapter, power cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

