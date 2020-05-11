Anker’s spring sale starts at $11: Powerhouse 200 $191, Qi chargers, much more

- May. 11th 2020 8:45 am ET

0

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator at $191.24 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $300. We’ve previously seen it at $200 a handful of times. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go this summer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another standout today is Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub at $17.99 with the on-page coupon and promo code ANKERHUB34 applied at checkout. You’d typically pay upwards of $25 here. If you’re rocking the latest MacBooks or a more recent Chromebook, adding a USB-C hub like this to the mix is a great idea. It brings extra I/O like HDMI ports and memory card readers to the party. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerHouse 200 features:

  • Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.
  • Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).
  • What You Get: PowerHouse 200, AC adapter, power cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp