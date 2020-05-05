NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router drops to $150 (Save 25%), more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR300 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Offering up to 1.75Gb/s speeds, this Wi-Fi router has four Gigabit Ethernet ports, three antennas, and more. Staying true to its Pro Gaming branding, this model prioritizes gaming traffic to “bypass network congestion and reduce lag spikes, jumps, and jitters.” It’s also said to be optimized for games like Overwatch, Fortnite, and Call of Duty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter for $39.99. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches the Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to expand your wired network but don’t want to run an Ethernet cable to the second floor, this Powerline adapter will wirelessly do the trick with a single Ethernet port and 1000Mb/s speeds. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Those hoping to step up to the latest in wireless networking will want to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more. There we highlight several options for every budget.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router features:

The XR300 Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router improves your online gaming experience by optimizing your network performance and prioritizing gaming traffic, reducing lag and increasing the fun. Works with current gaming systems, such as PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more. Amp up your WiFi with AC1750 dual-band router that delivers blazing fast speeds up to 1.75 Gbps.

