Expand your Ubiquiti setup with a rare discount on UniFi Mesh AC at $81

Staples currently offers the Ubiquiti UniFi Mesh 802.11ac Access Point for $80.99 shipped when code 18174 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $99 going rate, today’s offer beats the competing discount ay B&H by $10, and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. UniFi Mesh AC expands your Ubiquiti setup with a dual antenna design that offers up to 867Mb/s speeds. Leveraging the brand’s mesh connectivity, this is a great option for wirelessly expanding your network. Plus, another perk is that it’s also waterproof, so you can bring Wi-Fi out to the patio or on your deck. I personally have one of these in my setup, and use it for just that. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

See how Ubiquiti’s Mesh AC compares to the rest of UniFi’s access points in our guide on choosing the best option to fit your home network. Or if you’re not quite ready to fully take the plunge into what the UniFi ecosystem has to offer, AmpliFi Alien is worth a look instead. It brings Wi-Fi 6 into the mix and we found it to be a very compelling option in our hands-on review.

Ubiquiti UniFi Mesh AC features:

Supply reliable Wi-Fi connection for your enterprise with this Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Mesh access point. Its plug-and-play Mesh technology provides simple network-sharing configuration, and its 600-foot coverage is suitable for indoor and outdoor applications. This weather-resistant Ubiquiti Networks UniFi Mesh access point provides sufficient performance at up to 867 Mbps for 5.0GHz band users.

