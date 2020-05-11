Today only, take $400 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro (previous-gen.)

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,399 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a $400 savings off the regular price and $250 less than Amazon, where we’ve seen it fall as low as $1,499 in the past.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers extra I/O for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Our Apple guide is being constantly updated with all of the latest deals on MacBooks, iPads, and more. Just this morning you can save big on previous-generation iPhones as part of a limited 1-day deal.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

