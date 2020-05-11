Bird One Electric Scooter sees $300 price drop for today only

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bird One Electric Scooter for $999.99 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $300 off and the best we’ve seen in 2020. Previous discounts this year totaled $200 off. With a sleek design that weighs in under 40-pounds, the Bird One is a solid commuting option. This upgraded model offers 25-miles of total range with a maximum speed of 18MPH. Built-in GPS functionality allows you to easily track the location of your scooter while also keeping an eye on it when not in-use. Rated 4+ stars to date. Learn more in our coverage over at electrek.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s Pro Scooter. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. It doesn’t deliver high-end features like GPS, but it’s a great starting point at 75% less.

Bird One electric scooter features:

Cruise the busy streets smoothly with this jet black Bird One electric scooter. The large battery lets you travel for up to 30 miles on a single charge, while the durable aluminum framework withstands daily rides. This Bird One electric scooter integrates GPS-enabled anti-theft protection for security and Bluetooth and cellular connectivity for easy pairing with your phone.

