Bose SoundWear offers personalized audio in a unique design at $200 (Save 33%)

- May. 11th 2020 9:58 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the Bose SoundWear Companion Speaker for $199.95 shipped. Down from $299, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, matches the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 4-months. Bose SoundWear packs the company’s signature sound into a unique design that rests around your neck in order to offer a more immersive audio experience than your average speaker. On top of 12-hour battery life, it also features controls to make calls as well as play and pause tracks, and access to Siri or Assistant. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

If you don’t care for SoundWear’s unique design, the $129 SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II gets you much of the same Bose sound in a more portable form-factor. Better yet, you can choose from four different colorways and save even more compared to the featured deal. 

Those hoping to give their TV setups a bit of an audio boost will surely want to give some attention to this deal we spotted on the Sonos Playbase. Not only does it come equipped with AirPlay 2 support, but right now it’s $139 off at $560. Or for a more personalized audio experience, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are on sale for $130.

Bose SoundWear Companion Speaker features:

Wear your favorite tunes with the black Bose SoundWear Companion. This around-the-neck speaker connects to your device via Bluetooth and directs music toward your ears using a pair of angled speakers. Voice prompts aid with pairing. Designed for all-day comfort, the SoundWear Companion is flexible and has a removable cover for easy cleaning. Built-in buttons enable control of the volume and more, including voice recognition and digital assistants with compatible devices.

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

B&H

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

