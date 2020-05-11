Apple’s second-generation AirPods with Hey Siri drop to $130 (Reg. $159)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s second-generation AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99 shipped once added to your cart. Normally selling for $159, today’s offer saves you $29, beats the sale price at Amazon by $9, and comes within $1 of the all-time low there. Armed with Apple’s H1 chip, the latest AirPods offer fast wireless pairing alongside the ability to summon up your voice assistant just by saying Hey Siri. Listening time clocks in at 5-hours per charge, which is boosted to 24-hours with the bundled charging case. Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for additional details.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $40 at Amazon and a notable alternative. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Over the weekend we spotted Amazon has Apple’s urBeats3 Lightning Earphones which are still on sale, if you’re after a wired experience instead. Right now you can bring them home for $44, down from the usual $60 going rate.

AirPods Second-gen. features:

The new AirPods deliver the wireless headphone experience, reimagined. Just pull them out of the charging case and they’re ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac. After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods work like magic. They’re automatically on and always connected. AirPods can even sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out.

