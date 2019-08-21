Normally, I don’t have a whole lot that I try to put in my pockets so showing my everyday carry wouldn’t be too exciting. Besides my phone, wallet and keys when necessary, I usually don’t cram much else in my pockets. But there is one thing that I have been carrying for the last four years – the Leatherman Skeletool. It’s a combination of seven different tools that can still fit in my pocket without being too bulky. Check out the video below for a closer look.

When I was looking for a knife to carry every day, I did some comparison shopping and came across the $60 Skeletool. What I liked about it was that it had a nice blade and some other features built-in but wasn’t as massive as most of the other Leatherman multitools. I bought this Skeletool in May of 2015, and it has been with me almost every day since – as my pants can attest to. My last pair of Levi 511s had a well worn spot in my front right pocket dedicated to the Skeletool.

Everyday Multi-tool

Being a Leatherman multi-tool, the Skeletool is seven tools in one. Three of those are built into the nose. We have a needlenose pliers, regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, wire cutters, 420HC combo knife, carabiner/bottle opener and a large bit driver.

Leatherman Skeletool: Video

What I love about that combination of tools is that it’s the perfect assortment of utility for carrying every day without being too bulky. I can easily it in my pocket without it getting in the way of daily life.

What I use most

Since I have it in my pocket almost every day, what do I use most? The knife. At it’s very least, the Skeletool is great to have as an EDC knife. It has an easy-to-use one handed operation for opening and unlocking to close. The standard Skeletool has a 420HC combo blade with half of it being serrated, but there are other models available with different blades.

That being said, I’m surprised by how often I find myself using the bit driver function as well. Being a video professional, the flathead screwdriver bits are extremely handy when shooting and I need to mount a camera to a tripod.

Other Skeletool versions and accessories

There are plenty of variants on the Skeletool available as well. The Skeletool CX uses a 154CM blade for a longer lasting premium blade. With a 154CM serrated blade and carbide glass break kit that fits in the driver, the Skeletool RX has is geared for first responders .

If you want even more utility, Leatherman also sells the bit kit set. This kit adds 21 double sided bits that fit in the driver of the Skeletool. The 42 total bits include torx, hex and additional phillips and screwdrivers. You can also add the bit driver extender to get a little more range.

Warranty

Leatherman also stands behind their equipment with a 25-year warranty. This doesn’t cover theft, loss or abuse, but if something does fail under normal use, they will replace it with another unit of equal or lesser value.

Leatherman Skeletool: Conclusion

For me, the Skeletool has been an irreplaceable EDC. I don’t have much that I carry every day, but I make sure that this is one of them. The small size, variety of tools and quality make it a staple in my front right pocket. If for some reason I forget it or can’t take it with me, I feel like I am missing something.

