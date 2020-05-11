Have Siri turn on the AC with Emerson’s Sensi Thermostat at $89 (Save 32%)

- May. 11th 2020 9:31 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat for $88.87 shipped. Typically selling for $129, like you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and comes within cents of the 2020 low. Touting Siri integration, Emerson’s Sensi thermostat plays well with the rest of your HomeKit setup right out of the box. It also works with both Alexa and Assistant ecosystems for expanding additional smart home platforms. A more simplistic LCD screen than what you’ll find on higher-end alternatives provides all the usual temperature readings and settings. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Want to reap the rewards of a more intelligent thermostat without having to fuss with smart home control? The Honeywell Programmable Thermostat will set you back $49 and brings 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. 

Now if you’re after something a little more high-end, over the weekend we spotted a 20% discount on the ecobee SmartThermostat, which arrives with HomeKit support and more at $200.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes.

