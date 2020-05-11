Nerf’s scoped Modulus Longstrike blaster drops 20%, now under $57 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Nerf Modulus Longstrike Blaster for $56.91 shipped. That’s around 20% off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday. This Nerf blaster comes with a variety of attachments including a barrel extension, bipod, and scope. Three 6-dart clips are also included, allowing you to easily overwhelm and take the opposition by surprise during your next Nerf battle. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If something more basic will do, consider the Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm for $14. It holds 6-darts and can blast each up to 90-feet. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by more than 8,500 Amazon shoppers.

Speaking of fun and games, don’t forget that UNO Minecraft edition is still on sale for $5. This is an excellent option worth adding to your collection even if you’re still planning to score UNO Minimalista.

Nerf Modulus Longstrike features:

This exclusive version of the long strike Nerf blaster comes with 18 Official Nerf modulus Elite darts and 3 six dart clips

Load 1 clip in the blaster and store the other 2 clips in the shoulder stock to keep them nearby for quick reloading

Fire 6 darts in a row from this bolt action blaster before it’s time to reload this exclusive version of the Nerf long strike blaster that features Nerf modulus Deco

