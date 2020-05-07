Keep the family busy with UNO Minecraft edition from under $5 (Up to 36% off)

Amazon is offering the UNO Minecraft Card Game for $5.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is also matched at Target with an additional 5% off and free shipping for RedCard members, knocking the total down to $4.83. Regularly up to $8 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have seen it down in the $6 range at Target lately but today’s offer is still slightly below our previous mention. This is essentially the same family boredom-busting card game you know and love, but with a Minecraft twist. It features a host of Minecraft characters and blocky-inspired artwork throughout as well as a new Creeper rule card to mix things up a bit. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At this price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another UNO deck or any popular card game for less. The next closest prices right now are at just under $5.50 on the UNO Marvel Avengers and Harry Potter sets.

However, there is one particularly popular card game you can get for much less right now. The folks responsible for Card Against Humanity released a completely free family version for those in self-isolation right now. You can learn more about that and how to just print the cards out at home right here.

More on the UNO Minecraft Card Game:

Now Minecraft lovers can play a special version of UNO!

Same as Basic UNO but features Minecraft characters and includes special Creeper rule card. Draw this card and the other players have to draw three more cards from the pile!

The goal is to get rid of all the cards in your hand.

First player or team to 500 wins.

When you’re down to one card, don’t forget to yell “UNO”!

