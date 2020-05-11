We are ready to start the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. As always, we are here to roundup all of the best price drops across Apple’s digital marketplaces from productivity suites to the best mobile games out there and beyond. Today’s lineup is highlighted by titles like Gone Home, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Yomiwa Japanese Dictionary, Baldur’s Gate II: EE, The Journey Down, and more. The complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals can be found below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Fraⅹ: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa Japanese Dictionary: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Journey Down: Chapter One: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Journey Down: Chapter Two: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Journey Down Chapter Three: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $7 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Labrador Puppy Emoji Stickers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Leap of Fate: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Zero Hour: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Final Draft 11: $180 (Reg. $200)

Gone Home:

You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game from The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Open any drawer and door. Pick up objects and examine them to discover clues. Uncover the events of one family’s lives by investigating what they’ve left behind.

