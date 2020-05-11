Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 or New Dawn $10, Final Fantasy VII Remake $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 at Best Buy, prices are currently sitting at $23+ on Amazon and $40 on PSN with today’s offer being one of the best we have ever tracked on the last entry in the series. Heading back to Hope County, Montana, this time it has been transformed to a post-apocalyptic landscape after a global nuclear catastrophe. Players must take on the game’s new antagonists and battle against the Highwaymen “as they seek to take over the last remaining resources.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Far Cry 5, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Kingdom Hearts III, Daemon X Machina, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales below as well.

