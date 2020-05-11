Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 5 or New Dawn $10, Final Fantasy VII Remake $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Far Cry New Dawn on PS4 and Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30 at Best Buy, prices are currently sitting at $23+ on Amazon and $40 on PSN with today’s offer being one of the best we have ever tracked on the last entry in the series. Heading back to Hope County, Montana, this time it has been transformed to a post-apocalyptic landscape after a global nuclear catastrophe. Players must take on the game’s new antagonists and battle against the Highwaymen “as they seek to take over the last remaining resources.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Far Cry 5, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Kingdom Hearts III, Daemon X Machina, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation sales below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New digital Hidden Gems PS4 sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $32 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Nintendo Switch eShop sale from $5
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry 5 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Daemon X Machina $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas $5 (Reg. $40+)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch $4 (Reg. $15)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $57 (Reg. $60)
- Lara Croft GO $2 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. $80)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $15 (Reg. $30+)
- ONE PIECE: World Seeker $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands GOTY $13 (Reg. $20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
First Xbox Series X gameplay is here with AC Valhalla and much more
RoboCop comes to Mortal Kombat 11 in new Aftermath story expansion
Amazon’s free-to-play Crucible multiplayer team shooter launches this month
Don’t miss an Xbox Series X pre-order with notifications from these retailers
Long-lost Star Wars Battlefront multiplayer gets revived + Vader Immortal VR
The new Summer Game Fest is your all-digital E3 replacement this year
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!