Grab WD’s 2TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Hard Drive for $70 and save 22%

Amazon is currently offering the WD 2TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $69.99 shipped in silver. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for an over 22% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low at Amazon. For comparison, other 2TB USB-C hard drives sell for $90 or so at Amazon. Wrapped in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USB-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5GB/s transfer speeds. Perfect for adding some extra storage to your MacBook or iPad that won’t require an extra dongle or accessory. You’re also looking at a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

For further comparison, today’s featured deal on WD’s 2TB drive is only $3 more than the 1TB model of My Passport Ultra. Though if you can live with less storage, WD 1TB My Passport is a solid alternative to save even more at $53. This model ditches the USB-C connectivity alongside a metal casing, but is 25% less than the discount drive from above.

Or you could just grab SanDisk’s USB-C flash drive that’s on sale for $20, and bring 128GB of portable storage to your Mac or Chromebook.

WD 2TB My Passport Ultra features:

Featuring the latest in USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra portable drive delivers quick and easy storage for your PC, while the included USB 3.0 adapter makes sure it’s compatible with older machines. Fusing modern anodized metal and textures, the My Passport Ultra portable drive is available in silver and blue to seamlessly match your personal style and the latest computers.

