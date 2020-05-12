German engineering, premium materials, and a slick design have long been staples in the Das Keyboard roster. Now the company is expanding its lineup by refreshing one of its more popular models. The new and improved Das Keyboard 4C brings the fan-favorite Cherry MX Brown key switches into the picture alongside some additional novel additions like a footbar ruler and more. Head below for all the details, including pricing and availability.

Das Keyboard refreshes its popular 4C

The most recent peripheral to hit the scene from Das Keyboard, its 4C, remains largely unchanged in the looks department to its predecessor. There’s still a familiar anodized aluminum top panel, the same tenkeyless form-factor, and built-in USB 2.0 hub for connected other accessories.

Arguably the most crucial aspect of a mechanical keyboard its key switches, and this time around Das Keyboard is bringing popular Cherry MX Brown variants into the mix for the 4C. When the company first unveiled 4C back over 4-years ago, it opted to use Greetech switches. But now for the refresh, it’s joining the rest of the Das Keyboard lineup by embracing some of the best switches in the game.

Alongside just swapping out the switches, Day Keyboard is also bringing its new charcoal gray PBT keycaps to the typing experience. The material is said to resist wear over time, unlike typical ABS keycaps, further prolonging the keyboard’s lifespan. There’s also a new magnetically attached footbar that doubles as a ruler, in case you’ve ever wanted to measure something out of blue. But don’t let that distract you from the improvements that actually aim to improve the Das Keyboard 4C.

Other enhancements for the refreshed Das Keyboard 4C include N-key rollover for responsive keystrokes, upgraded firmware, and more. It’s geared towards PC usage with a Windows-centered layout, but will also work with macOS and Linux.

Here’s what found of Das Keyboard, Daniel Guermeur, has to say about the new release.

“Our updated Das Keyboard 4C tenkeyless packs an amazing punch for today’s professional looking to combine workspace efficiency and productivity at home or in the office/ We’re excited to deliver an improved keyboard to give users the highest-quality typing experience for years and years to come.”

Pricing and availability

The refreshed Das Keyboard 4C is now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront. It enters with a $139 price tag, which is on-par with what we’ve come to expect from the brand and the same price as the original model released in 2016 – so it’s nice to see that Das Keyboard isn’t raising the price with all the enhancements.

