Add HORI’s Racing Wheel Overdrive bundle to your Xbox One for $81 (New low)

Amazon is offering the HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive for Xbox One for $80.83 shipped. That’s about $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This full-size racing wheel features a 270-degree turn radius and is officially licensed to work with Xbox One. It mounts using a “sturdy clamp system” and pedals are included. This is a great way to take the realism of your favorite racing titles to the next level. Rated 4/5 stars.

Not sure where to start with racing games? Perhaps you should apply today’s savings towards Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for as little as $15. It provides access to over 100 games and there are several racing games among them including Forza, Dirt, and others.

Do you own a Nintendo Switch? If so, you may want to pre-order WHAT THE GOLF. It’s set to debut later this month and this version packs a 2-player party mode that’s bound to amplify how much fun this title is. Check out our coverage to learn more.

HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive features:

Officially Licensed by Microsoft

Full-size racing wheel and pedals optimized for authentic racing simulation

270 degree turn radius with adjustable output options

Mount security with sturdy clamp system

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

