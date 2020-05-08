Lenovo’s X1 Thunderbolt 3 4K Monitor drops to $523 (Reg. $899), more from $90

Lenovo’s official Rakuten Storefront offers its ThinkVision X1 27-inch Thunderbolt 3 4K Monitor for $523 shipped when code LEN16 has been applied at checkout. You’ll need to be signed into your free Rakuten account to lock-in the sale price. Typically selling for $899, it just dropped to $549 direct from Lenovo, with today’s offer saving you 42% and marking a new all-time low. Touted as the thinnest 27-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor on the market, Lenovo’s ThinkVision comes equipped with a 4K panel that covers 99% of the sRGB color spectrum and ultra-slim bezels. A built-in webcam uniquely protrudes from the top and a metal stand completes the package. Alongside the notable Thunderbolt 3 inclusion, there’s also DisplayPort, HDMI, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more from $90.

Other monitor deals include:

We’re also still seeing a $199 discount on the ASUS 35-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor, which can be yours for $600. That’s on top of some additional monitor deals, too. You’ll also want to swing by our PC Gaming guide for even more ways to outfit your battlestation.

ThinkVision X1 Thunderbolt 3 4K Monitor features:

ThinkVision X1 (2nd Gen) is the milestone of X-Series with 27″ Full-Screen, 4K, Thunderbolt 3 features. It is pushing the limit of screen share ratio (93%) with innovative technology. The display brings full-screen and ultra-slim (4.7mm) appearance in elegant design. With 4K resolution and >99%sRGB color gamut, you will be assured of excellent watching experience and Thunderbolt 3 interface will bring the best user experience. “Motorised” camera is first used on monitor, which will move up and down automatically and with it you will own standard VoIP system.

