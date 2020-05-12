Nikon Z 50 Creator’s Kit is an all-in-one videography solution

Last year, Nikon released the Z 50 mirrorless DSLR. Now, the camera company is introducing the Z 50 Creator’s Kit, which offers extreme versatility in a portable package. This is the all-in-one bundle designed specifically for creatives and gives you everything required to get started on your videography and photography journey. You’ll not only get the 4K-capable camera, but also a lens, tripod, microphone, and even free access to Nikon’s online classes.

Nikon’s Z 50 Creator’s Kit is an all-in-one solution

If you’ve ever wanted to get started in videography or photography, it can be a daunting task. You need to buy a tripod, microphone, lens, and more…it can get pretty complicated.

Well, Nikon simplified it by making the Z 50 Creator’s Kit. Included in the box is the Z 50 4K-capable camera body, the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, SmallRig’s Vlogging Mounting plate, the Joby GorillaPod 3K, RØDE VideoMicro Microphone, the Nikon Travel Kit Bag, and even access to the Nikon School Online Class – Creator’s Mindset: Creating Video Content with the Z 50. That sounds like a lot, but we’ll break it down so you know exactly what comes in this all-in-one kit.

The Nikon Z 50 packs 4K video recording, 1080p slow-motion, more

We first covered the Nikon Z 50 last year when the camera company announced it. We won’t rehash the entire announcement, but in short, the Z 50 can record 4K footage, 1080p slow-motion, and offers a 3.2-inch fly-down LCD screen making it super simple to frame your shot. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi make sharing simple. The included NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm lens gives you the ability to capture both wide and semi-telephoto shots, which is great for those just starting out. Shoot at 16mm if you want a wide-angle shot that captures it all, or zoom in to 50mm for compressed portraits…plus, you have everything in-between to create unique shots.

SmallRig and Joby pair perfectly for flexible shooting

This kit doesn’t just include a camera and lens, as you’ll also get quite a few other accessories. Joby’s GorillaPod 3K gives you extended reach when capturing selfies or live-streaming, and it can even be used as a compact tripod if need be. The flexible legs allow you to wrap it around most stable objects to capture unique angles, too.

You’ll also score the SmallRig LCN2525 Vlogging mounting plate. It relocates the tripod mount and adds an additional one, which lets you still use the flip-down LCD for selfie-style video and blogging. Plus, multiple accessories can be used thanks to the side-mounted cold shoe.

Capture crisp audio with the RØDE VideoMicro

While you can have a great camera body and awesome lens, compact tripod and great relocation mount, it’s all for not if your audio isn’t good. Well, the RØDE VideoMicro is a microphone that attaches to the hot shoe (or even cold shoe on the SmallRig) which can give you fantastic audio for its size. This is great for shooting short films, live streaming, or even using your new camera as a webcam for video conferencing (more on that in a moment).

As part of the bundle, you’ll also receive access to the Nikon School Online class called “Creator’s Mindset: Creating Video Content with Z 50”. This is from Kitty Peters, and it offers simple tricks to creating compelling content and getting started with your Z 50.

Livestream and video call to your heart’s content with the Nikon Z 50

Nikon supports USB-based video capture without the need for external devices, which can be crucial in times like this. You can use Ecamm Live on Mac, or Sparkocam on Windows with the Z 50’s built-in USB port to capture the video stream on your computer, allowing you to live stream on Twitch or video call on Zoom if finding a webcam is a bit hard for you. Not only does this give you multiple uses for your camera, but it also gives you a high-quality video feed that most webcams just can’t touch.

Pricing and availability

The Nikon Z 50 Creator’s Kit will be available starting Thursday, May 21, and cost $1,149.95.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!