Today Nikon has announced its latest camera with the new Z 50. This mirrorless camera arrives with a bevy of upgrades designed to be ultra-portable and ready for any shot. Nokia is focused on a small form-factor here alongside an affordable price tag starting at $859. It uses the same Z mount system found on Nikon’s Z6 and Z7 full-frame mirrorless cameras, so it enters the fray with a substantial number of accessories already available on the market. Today’s news also delivers two DX-format lenses, which are also being bundled with the camera as well. Hit the jump for all the must-know details about Nokia’s new Z 50.

Nikon Z 50 arrives as an affordable mirrorless camera

Headlining the Nikon Z 50 is a 20.9-megapixel sensor, which comes in at the higher-end when considering the small footprint and price tag here. The whole thing weighs in at under one-pound with a rear display that can be flipped around for easy vlogging and selfies. If you’re an Instagram enthusiast, then this camera may be right for you.

The rear display comes in a 3.5-inches, which is amongst some of the larger screens we’ve seen on a camera this small. Aside from being able to flip 180-degrees, it also offers access to the full suite of auto-focus capabilities found on the Z 50. That includes 209-points that can be automatically detected alongside Nokia’s eye-tracking, which is made to identify faces with ease.

Other notable specs include continuous shooting at up to 11 fps and support for 4K video at 30 fps. There’s a timelapse mode that lets users merge various still pictures for just the right recreation over a more extended period.

Additional Features

Nikon’s first DX-format camera to be equipped with silent photography that eliminates shutter release sound

When a VR lens is used, Dual Detect Optical VR is enabled to reduce the effects of camera shake generated with shooting

Adoption of magnesium alloy ensures a very strong and durable body

Equipped with a manual pop-up flash

Avid photographers will be pleased to know that the Nikon Z 50 is compatible with the brand’s lineup of Z mounts. This makes it easy to swap out various lenses, so you can always have just the right tools on-hand for your shot.

The Nikon Z 50 will be available in November with a starting price of $859 for the body only. Various lens kits range from $1,000 to $1,350.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like about the latest release from Nikon. Its rather affordable price tag, small footprint, and compatibility with the brand’s existing lineup of Z mount lenses are all reasons to consider going with Nikon for this year’s upgrade. Once deals start popping up at 20% off or so, this will be an even more attractive buy under $800 when the time comes.

Source: Nikon

