Ryobi Spring Sale kicks off at Home Depot with up 40% off DIY essentials

Home Depot has kicked off its Ryobi Spring Sale with up to 40% off and free shipping for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 15A 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $179. That’s down $40 from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2020. This model sports a 15A motor with a 12-inch cross-cut capacity and a 10-inch blade. Ryobi has also included an LED cutline here, as well, which is great for ensuring that clean cuts are aplenty. It also has miter capabilities, with 0°, 15°, 22.5°, 31.6°, and 45° left and right for quick cut settings. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout here is Ryobi’s 18V Cordless 4-tool Combo Kit at $139. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill and driver, plus a multi-tool, and LED flashlight. You’ll also get two batteries here, as well, alongside a carrying case. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of Home Depot’s Ryobi sale for additional deals. And don’t forget Home Depot’s huge DEWALT sale that’s currently on-going as well.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Ryobi 15A 10-inch Miter Saw features:

RYOBI introduces the 15 Amp 10 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw. This saw features a 15 Amp, 4,600 RPM motor and has a 12 in. cross cut capacity. The LED Cutline Indicator and work-light illuminates material to help improve accuracy of the cut and visibility. The extended miter range from 47° left and right provides versatility for all DIY and professional projects by accommodating a wide variety of cuts. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 15 Amp 10 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw includes an LED Cutline Indicator, a 40-tooth carbide-tipped blade, table extensions, a work clamp, a blade wrench, a dust bag, and an operator’s manual.

