It’s time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple launched a surprise update for its flagship music production app this morning, but it’s now time to dig into the best deals. Everyday a selection of games and apps across Apple’s digital marketplaces go on sale and we are here to organize the best of them into one handy collection for you. Today’s highlights include titles like Kingdom Rush Origins HD, Real Tennis Manager, 911 Operator, Tunable – Music Practice Tools, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more. A complete collection of the day’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals is waiting for you below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Receipt Scanner-Expense Report: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NOAA Marine Forecast & Weather: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Real Tennis Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Igloo IRC: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 1Timer – Voice Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: All Fonts : Install Any Fonts: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fraⅹ: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa Japanese Dictionary: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Journey Down: Chapter One: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Journey Down: Chapter Two: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Journey Down Chapter Three: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $7 (Reg. $15)

Kingdom Rush Origins HD :

***Best Mobile Game 2015 DICE Nominee*** Kingdom Rush: Origins is the third installment of the award-winning Kingdom Rush saga, loved by millions and earning accolades from gamers and critics around the globe. Take a trip back to the beginning, before Vez’nan ever thought to threaten the kingdom with the gem of power, and experience even more of the lightning-fast, exceptionally captivating gameplay that made the franchise a cornerstone of essential tower defense games. In this exciting prequel, command your elven army and defend mystical lands from sea serpents, evil sorcerers, and wave after wave of gnoll tribesman, all with the help of brand-spankin’ new towers, heroes, and spells to fend off every last baddie.

