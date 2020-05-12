Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $13, Forza Horizon 3 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy for today only. Regularly in the $25 range these days, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the latest Borderlands title. With another “bazillion guns and gadgets” to play with, you must stop the “fanatical calypso twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Forza Horizon 3, Destiny 2: Forsaken, NBA 2K20 Legend Edition, Titanfall 2: Ultimate, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One and PlayStation sales below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New digital Hidden Gems PS4 sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $32 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Forza Horizon 3 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $15 (Reg. $25)
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth $30 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox splinter Cell sale from $3 + free content
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $57 (Reg. $60)
- Lara Croft GO $2 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM Eternal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $15 (Reg. $30+)
- ONE PIECE: World Seeker $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Square Enix Anthology offers up 54 games for $39
First Xbox Series X gameplay is here with AC Valhalla and much more
RoboCop comes to Mortal Kombat 11 in new Aftermath story expansion
Amazon’s free-to-play Crucible multiplayer team shooter launches this month
Don’t miss an Xbox Series X pre-order with notifications from these retailers
Long-lost Star Wars Battlefront multiplayer gets revived + Vader Immortal VR
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!