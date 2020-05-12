Unlock over 1,200 features on your Mac with MacPilot 11, now $40 (Orig. $99)

While every Mac owner uses the same operating system, we all work a little differently. MacPilot 11 helps you optimize your machine, with over 1,200 features covering every aspect of macOS. You can currently get this versatile utility for just $39.99 (Orig. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Ever wish you could change the way your Mac behaves? With MacPilot 11, you probably can. Described by Tech Journey as a “Swiss Army Knife”, this lets you customize every corner of macOS — from interface animations to performance tweaks.

For instance, you can disable the startup chime, show the path for any file in the Finder title bar, change the standard screenshot format, and stack apps in the Dock.

MacPilot 11 also lets you run essential maintenance scripts, launch services, and view detailed information about your hardware. This includes readouts of network ports, error codes, key combinations, and RAM bus speeds.

Rated at 4 stars on MacUpdate, the app is split into different sections for easy navigation. You can make adjustments using simple toggle controls and dropdown menus — there are complex file operations here. One license covers three Macs, with lifetime updates included.

It’s normally priced at $99, but you can get MacPilot 11 now for just $39.99 with this deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!