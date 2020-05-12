Convert VIRO Rides’ Vega 2-in-1 between electric scooter and bike from $180

Target is offering the VIRO Rides Vega 2-in-1 Transforming Electric Scooter/Mini Bike at $199.99 shipped. However, those with a RedCard will save an additional 5%, dropping it to $189.99 shipped. Normally around $270 at both Amazon and Walmart, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This electric scooter is a great ride-on to have in the garage now that things are starting to warm up. It can hold up to 120-pounds and ride at up to 10MPH, giving your kids a great time outdoors without going too fast. It transforms from a scooter to a bike easily, providing multiple riding methods with a single purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.
Ditch the built-in electric motor to save some serious cash. VIRO Rides has the VR 230 Scooter at $48 shipped on Amazon. Designed with BMX-style handlebars, this scooter is great for younger kids to get outside and play.
Regardless of which you opt for, Schwinn’s helmet is a must-have. It starts at $20 Prime shipped depending on the size and color you choose. This is a crucial piece of riding gear to ensure the safety of your young ones.
VIRO Rides Vega Electric Scooter/Bike features:
- Easily transforms from electric scooter to mini bike
- Height adjustable handlebar with Thumb control throttle
- Lever activated disc Brake for optimum braking performance
- 100 Watt DC motor with chain drive that speeds up to 10 mph
