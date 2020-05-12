Convert VIRO Rides’ Vega 2-in-1 between electric scooter and bike from $180

Target is offering the VIRO Rides Vega 2-in-1 Transforming Electric Scooter/Mini Bike at $199.99 shipped. However, those with a RedCard will save an additional 5%, dropping it to $189.99 shipped. Normally around $270 at both Amazon and Walmart, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This electric scooter is a great ride-on to have in the garage now that things are starting to warm up. It can hold up to 120-pounds and ride at up to 10MPH, giving your kids a great time outdoors without going too fast. It transforms from a scooter to a bike easily, providing multiple riding methods with a single purchase. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the built-in electric motor to save some serious cash. VIRO Rides has the VR 230 Scooter at $48 shipped on Amazon. Designed with BMX-style handlebars, this scooter is great for younger kids to get outside and play.

Regardless of which you opt for, Schwinn’s helmet is a must-have. It starts at $20 Prime shipped depending on the size and color you choose. This is a crucial piece of riding gear to ensure the safety of your young ones.

VIRO Rides Vega Electric Scooter/Bike features:

Easily transforms from electric scooter to mini bike

Height adjustable handlebar with Thumb control throttle

Lever activated disc Brake for optimum braking performance

100 Watt DC motor with chain drive that speeds up to 10 mph

