Score 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 today (Reg. $80+)

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for $12 with free shipping. Simply apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem today’s special price. Regularly as much as $20 per year at Amazon, and currently on sale for $15, today’s deal is as much as $68 in savings and the best we can find. This deal is also matching our previous offer on Car and Driver. Head below for more details.

Car and Driver is the ideal publication for auto enthusiasts. It covers road tests, reviews, motorsports, industry news, and much more. And remember, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Amazon is also still offering a series of digital magazines from $5 right here along with complete classic novel collections for free. Be sure to grab your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies and browse through our latest graphic novel deals too. You should also go score 2-months of Apple News+ while it’s free ($20 value).

More on Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

