Enjoy 2-months of Apple News+ absolutely FREE with this promotion ($20 value)

- May. 7th 2020 7:35 pm ET

Get this deal
$20 FREE
0

Groupon is offering a 2-month trial to Apple News+ for FREE for new subscribers. Normally $10 per month, Apple only offers a 1-month subscription at no-cost to those who have never joined News+ before. The only time we’ve seen a better deal offered was during Black Friday 2019 when Apple offered a 3-month trial to this service. Apple’s News+ service gives you and your entire family (up to six people) access to hundreds of magazines, newspapers, and more. You’ll enjoy articles from The New Yorker, TIME, The Atlantic, New York Magazine, Vogue, ELLE, Bon Appétit, Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, and much more with your Apple News+ subscription. Learn more about Apple News+ in our announcement coverage.

Looking for something else to read? Well, Wine Enthusiast Magazine is currently 80% off right now, dropping to just $5 for a year. Family Handyman is also on sale, giving you 4-months of reading material for just $1.

Do you prefer a good book? Well, Amazon’s Kindle eReaders are on sale right now. Prices start at $65 and go up from there depending on which model you’re after.

Apple News+ features:

  • Hundreds of magazines including: PeopleVanity FairThe New YorkerTimeO, the Oprah MagazineFood and Wine and so much more
  • Leading newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal and the LA Times
  • Top stories handpicked by Apple News editors
  • Read online or offline on your iPhone, iPad or Mac
  • Access for your whole family (up to 6 members)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$20 FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

groupon

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide