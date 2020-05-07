Enjoy 2-months of Apple News+ absolutely FREE with this promotion ($20 value)

Groupon is offering a 2-month trial to Apple News+ for FREE for new subscribers. Normally $10 per month, Apple only offers a 1-month subscription at no-cost to those who have never joined News+ before. The only time we’ve seen a better deal offered was during Black Friday 2019 when Apple offered a 3-month trial to this service. Apple’s News+ service gives you and your entire family (up to six people) access to hundreds of magazines, newspapers, and more. You’ll enjoy articles from The New Yorker, TIME, The Atlantic, New York Magazine, Vogue, ELLE, Bon Appétit, Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, and much more with your Apple News+ subscription. Learn more about Apple News+ in our announcement coverage.

Looking for something else to read? Well, Wine Enthusiast Magazine is currently 80% off right now, dropping to just $5 for a year. Family Handyman is also on sale, giving you 4-months of reading material for just $1.

Do you prefer a good book? Well, Amazon’s Kindle eReaders are on sale right now. Prices start at $65 and go up from there depending on which model you’re after.

Apple News+ features:

Hundreds of magazines including: People, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Time, O, the Oprah Magazine, Food and Wine and so much more

Leading newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal and the LA Times

Top stories handpicked by Apple News editors

Read online or offline on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

Access for your whole family (up to 6 members)

