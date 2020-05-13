Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio returns to $30 (Reg. $99)

Verizon Wireless is offering Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio (2018) for $29.99 shipped. Be sure to note that the final price isn’t reflected until checkout. Regularly up to $99, today’s deal matching our previous mention and is at least 50% off the regular going rate at other retailers. Apple’s in-house folio for iPad Pro covers the 2018 12.9-inch model with protection for both the front and back. Delivers sleep and wake functionality and comes in that classic charcoal gray from Apple.

Save further and go with this third-party option for less. You’ll get much of the same functionality along with a built-in Apple Pencil holder. Available in two colors and rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds of Amazon reviewers.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, first-party accessories, and more. Don’t miss today’s Best Buy 24-hour sale for even more deals on Apple gear.

Apple Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro model offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. Automatically wakes up your 11″ iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when the case is closed to conserve your device’s battery. iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

