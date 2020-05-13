Best Buy 1-day sale takes up to $900 off MacBook Pro, Philips Hue, more

- May. 13th 2020 7:01 am ET

0

Best Buy is out with a new 1-day sale featuring notable discounts on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pros, various smart home accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, or you can opt for curbside pickup at many locations.

Our top pick is Apple’s previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/32GB/1TB at $2,899.99. That’s $899 off the original price and down as much as $600 from other retailers. It’s the best offer we’ve tracked on this upgraded model. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, 132B of RAM, and a 1TB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more.

Hit the jump for even more top picks from today’s Best Buy sale.

Another standout today is the Philips Hue Play Starter Kit for $119.99. You’d typically pay $150 here with today’s deal marking the best offer we’ve seen in roughly a year. The Hue Play Starter Kit is a great way to paint your walls with color or illuminate a home theater. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

One other notable deal today is the C by GE 4-bulb and Smart Plug Starter Kit for $24.99. It typically goes for $40 and originally sold at $50. This is another excellent option if you’re looking to jump-start a smart home setup for the first time. C by GE is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s deals over on this landing page at Best Buy. It’s a great time to load up on some new tech during this admittedly dreary time.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro has new ninth-generation 8-core Intel processor. Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz. A brilliant and colorful Retina display with True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. The latest Apple-designed keyboard. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s most powerful notebook. Pushed even further.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Smart Home

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp