Best Buy is out with a new 1-day sale featuring notable discounts on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pros, various smart home accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, or you can opt for curbside pickup at many locations.

Our top pick is Apple’s previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/32GB/1TB at $2,899.99. That’s $899 off the original price and down as much as $600 from other retailers. It’s the best offer we’ve tracked on this upgraded model. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, 132B of RAM, and a 1TB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more.

Hit the jump for even more top picks from today’s Best Buy sale.

Another standout today is the Philips Hue Play Starter Kit for $119.99. You’d typically pay $150 here with today’s deal marking the best offer we’ve seen in roughly a year. The Hue Play Starter Kit is a great way to paint your walls with color or illuminate a home theater. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

One other notable deal today is the C by GE 4-bulb and Smart Plug Starter Kit for $24.99. It typically goes for $40 and originally sold at $50. This is another excellent option if you’re looking to jump-start a smart home setup for the first time. C by GE is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s deals over on this landing page at Best Buy. It’s a great time to load up on some new tech during this admittedly dreary time.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro has new ninth-generation 8-core Intel processor. Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz. A brilliant and colorful Retina display with True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. The latest Apple-designed keyboard. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s most powerful notebook. Pushed even further.

