Converse discounts select footwear by 30% with styles starting under $18

Converse is currently taking 30% off select styles of footwear with prices starting at under $18 when code FLASHPRINT has been applied at checkout. Orders over $50 will lock-in free delivery, which is also available across the board for Converse account holders (free to sign-up). Converse is also offering an extended 30-day return window for added peace of mind. Whether you’re into the classic hightop design or fancy the more modern styles, today’s sale has options for everyone just in time for spring. Head below for all of our top pick or shop the entire sale for yourself right here.

Top picks from today’s Converse sale include:

Once you’ve shopped all of today’s sales, be sure to head on over to our fashion guide for even more discounts. There you’ll find Nike’s up to 50% off Everyone Wins Sale, alongside Uniqlo’s new Pokémon and Mario collections, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!