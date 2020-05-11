Uniqlo is growing its wardrobe with a pair of new collections of apparel inspired by two of the most influential video games out there. In collaboration with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, fans of either franchise will be able to bring some fan-favorite characters into their wardrobe with a batch of new shirts, all of which are priced at under $15. Head below for all of the details on the new Uniqlo Pokémon and Super Mario collections.

Uniqlo delivers new Pokémon and Super Mario collections

When it comes to working with famous brands or properties, Uniqlo is far from a newcomer. We’ve seen plenty of collaborations in the past from Star Wars to iconic Anime series like Dragon Ball and more. Now while staying true to the brand’s Japanese heritage, Uniqlo is debuting two new collections that American fans will appreciate just as much as those abroad.

While a little late to the Mario 35th anniversary celebration that other brands like Levi’s got in on back in March, Uniqlo’s new collection brings the famous virtual plumber to your wardrobe in a variety of styles. Some styles look to directly tie-in with the 35-year milestone, while others simply bring some Mario designs to your clothing. Everything in the Mario collection is now available for purchase from Uniqlo. Prices start at under $10 for the children’s styles, while the adult shirts are entering at under $15.

Not to give all of the attention to Nintendo, Uniqlo is also teaming up with the Pokémon Company to create some stylish T-shirts. There are a variety of designs throughout the line, spanning all eight generations of the Pokémon franchise. You’ll find more minimalistic looks featuring Pokémon silhouettes alongside graphic tees with a mashup of fan-favorite characters.

Just like the Super Mario styles, the new Uniqlo Pokémon collection starts at under $10 for all of the kid-friendly shirts. Adults will pay $15 on the other hand, and everything is now available for purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take

If there’s any brand that I trust to introduce some Nintendo-infused apparel, it would undoubtedly be Uniqlo. I picked up some of its shirts back when it collaborated with Bandai for the Gundam 40th anniversary and was pleasantly surprised with the quality, as well as the not so in-your-face designs. At first glance, it looks like that’ll be true for both of the Super Mario and Pokémon lines from Uniqlo, so fans of either game won’t want to miss out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!