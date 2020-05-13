Save on top-rated G-Technology hard drives from $63 in this 1-day sale

Today only, B&H is discounting a handful of G-Technology Hard Drives with free shipping for all. Headlining is the 4TB G-DRIVE USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive at $114.95 with the on-page coupon. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $140 or more here with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low by $10. Known as some of the best storage solutions out there, G-Technology delivers 4TB of storage here in a sleek aluminum design to match your Mac. You’ll be able to count on transfer speeds up to 165MB/s and a solid 3-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout today is the G-Technology 2TB USB-C/A Mobile SSD for $284.95 with the on-page coupon. You’d typically pay $330 or more here with this offer beating the Amazon all-time low by $5. Not only will you receive USB-C connectivity here, but a robust design delivers IP67 water-resistance, drop protection to 3-meters, and up to 1,000-pound crush resistance. USB-C delivers transfer speeds topping out at 560MB/s. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to jump into the rest of today’s sale for more deals on G-Technology storage. We also have another notable 24-hour promotion over at Best Buy this morning, with deals on MacBook Pro and more.

G-Technology Desktop Hard Drive features:

  • High speed USB 3.0 for universal, high speed data transfer
  • Solid, stylish all aluminum case for durability. Transfer Rates Up To 245MB/s2
  • With capacities up to 10TB for multimedia intensive files (Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment.)

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

