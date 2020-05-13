Save on top-rated G-Technology hard drives from $63 in this 1-day sale

Today only, B&H is discounting a handful of G-Technology Hard Drives with free shipping for all. Headlining is the 4TB G-DRIVE USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive at $114.95 with the on-page coupon. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $140 or more here with today’s deal beating the Amazon all-time low by $10. Known as some of the best storage solutions out there, G-Technology delivers 4TB of storage here in a sleek aluminum design to match your Mac. You’ll be able to count on transfer speeds up to 165MB/s and a solid 3-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout today is the G-Technology 2TB USB-C/A Mobile SSD for $284.95 with the on-page coupon. You’d typically pay $330 or more here with this offer beating the Amazon all-time low by $5. Not only will you receive USB-C connectivity here, but a robust design delivers IP67 water-resistance, drop protection to 3-meters, and up to 1,000-pound crush resistance. USB-C delivers transfer speeds topping out at 560MB/s. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to jump into the rest of today’s sale for more deals on G-Technology storage. We also have another notable 24-hour promotion over at Best Buy this morning, with deals on MacBook Pro and more.

G-Technology Desktop Hard Drive features:

High speed USB 3.0 for universal, high speed data transfer

Solid, stylish all aluminum case for durability. Transfer Rates Up To 245MB/s2

With capacities up to 10TB for multimedia intensive files (Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment.)

