Home Depot drops RIDGID tool and accessory prices by up to 40% in this new sale

Home Depot is offering RIDGID tools, accessories, and more at up to 42% off. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the RIDGID 18V Impact Wrench Kit for $129. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $199. We’ve seen it on sale in 2020 at $149 a handful of times. Aside from the 18V impact wrench, you’ll also receive a 2Ah battery and wall charger. Having an impact wrench on-hand is a great option for tackling tougher jobs where a little extra torque might come in handy. One of my favorite features here is the built-in tri-beam LED light, which makes it easy to see in dark quarters, such as under a car or the like. RIDGID includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another notable deal today is the RIDGID 14-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum at $109. That’s a $30 savings from the typical price. This vacuum cleaner makes it easy to shore up your space, and with the included car cleaning kit, you’ll be able to reach those tougher crevices. This bundle includes multiple accessories, plus extended hoses, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 2,900 Home Depot customers.

Make sure to check out the rest of Home Depot’s RIDGID sale for additional deals. And don’t forget Home Depot’s huge DEWALT sale that’s currently on-going as well.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID Impact Wrench Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt OCTANE Cordless Brushless 3/8 in. 6-Mode Impact Wrench Kit with 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery and 18-Volt Charger. OCTANE Tools feature high performance brushless motors and advanced electronics, providing best-in-class power and intelligence. This impact wrench has 6-modes that help it to stand out from the competition and make it a must have in any shop. RIDGID OCTANE brushless motors offer up to 50% more runtime and longer motor life. With registration, this kit is backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement. The 18-Volt OCTANE Brushless 3/8 in. 6-Mode Impact Wrench Kit includes a 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery, an 18-Volt Charger, a belt clip with screw, and operator’s manuals.

