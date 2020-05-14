Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 for Mac and PC returns to $60 (40% off)

Today only, B&H is offering Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 for Mac or PC at $59.99. You can opt for a digital download or go with a physical disc shipped for free. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $100 at other retailers like Amazon. This is a match of our previous mention. Adobe Premiere Elements takes the basic features of its more robust sibling and pares down the suite for an approachable video editing solution. With 23 step-by-step guides, Adobe walks you through the basics of making your footage come alive. Additionally, a feature called Adobe Sensei AI “powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch.” Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and gear up for your new video editing adventures with an SD card. This option from SanDisk delivers 64GB worth of storage for $20. You’ll be able to enjoy transfer speeds up to 170MB/s, which is ideal for larger video files. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 features:

It’s never been easier to turn your videos into amazing movies and fun creations you’ll treasure forever. Adobe Sensei AI technology* powers automated options that make it a snap to get started, and there’s always room to add your personal touch. Find videos as easily as photos thanks to automatic people recognition and Smart Tags based on subjects like sunsets, birthdays, dogs, cats, and more. Auto-generated creations are made just for you and delivered to your home screen—a great place to discover fun new things to try with your videos.

