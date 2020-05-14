Save $300 on Apple’s previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,199

Amazon offers Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.3GHz/8GB/256GB in both colors for $1,199 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. Today’s deal is a $300 savings off the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low. With new 13-inch MacBook Pros in tow, various retailers are now discounting previous-generation models. Aside from a change with the keyboard, much of the 2019 offering was carried over. Notable specs here include a quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 1.4GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the usual offerings of I/O, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C. For a more high-end option, consider this deal on Sabrent’s USB-C hub.

There’s plenty of notable deals in our Apple guide this morning. The previous-generation Mac mini is $200 off and you can also find rare savings on Apple’s official USB-C and Lightning accessories with deals from $13.50.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

Ultrafast SSD

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

