New Amazon lows hit Apple USB-C and Lightning accessories, priced from $13.50

Amazon is offering the Apple USB-C to USB Adapter for $13.30 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Best Buy. That’s 30% off retail pricing at Apple and beats the lowest 1+ year Amazon offer we have tracked by $3. Adding this Apple adapter in your backpack will help ensure you’re ready to plug in any legacy USB-A devices that come your way. As we’ve come to expect from Apple, this dongle is comprised of high-quality materials and it can power flash drives, a camera, and many other USB-A devices. Continue reading to find more Apple USB-C/Lightning accessories on sale.

More Apple accessories on sale:

If Apple branding doesn’t matter as much to you, consider nabbing the “world’s smallest” USB-C adapter for $8. It’s around 20% off, making now a great time to pick one (or a few) of these up.

For those of you that need more than USB-A, we also spotted HooToo’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $16 once you’ve stacked a couple of coupons. Buyers will garner HDMI and SD card inputs alongside three USB-A ports.

Apple USB-C to USB Adapter features:

The Apple USB-C-to-USB Adapter lets you connect iOS devices and many of your USB accessories to a MacBook with a USB-C port. Plug the USB-C end of the adapter into the USB-C port on your MacBook, and then connect your flash drive, camera or other standard USB device.

