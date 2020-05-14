Save $130 on Dell’s UltraSharp 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor: $580, more from $175

Dell is currently offering its UltraSharp U2720Q 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor for $579.99 shipped. Typically selling for $710, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $14, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 27-inch 4K panel, Dell’s UltraSharp monitor comes equipped with 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum. Perfect for centering your workstation around, this monitor is ideal for photo editors, videographers, and other professionals. A USB-C port headlines the included connectivity, which are supplemented by DisplayPort and HDMI slots. Over 235 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for even more monitor deals from $175.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Dell UltraSharp 27-inch 4K Monitor features:

Experience true color reproduction and wide color gamut coverage with the U2720Q UltraSharp 27″ 16:9 HDR 4K IPS Monitor from Dell, which features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a 60 Hz refresh rate, as well as coverage for 99% of the sRGB and Rec. 709 color gamuts and 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

