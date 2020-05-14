Microsoft Surface Pen strikes best 2020 Amazon price at $72.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pen in Burgundy for $72.71 shipped. That’s over $27 off the going rate at Microsoft and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to iPads, Apple Pencil gets a lot of love. Truth be told, Microsoft was first with its initial Surface Pen coming out many years prior. Over the years the company has tweaked its design and capabilities, with this model now delivering 4,096-levels of pressure, low latency, and compatibility with apps ranging from Microsoft Office to Adobe Creative Suite, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings empower you to embrace rechargeable batteries with this AmazonBasics charger bundle at $27. A total of 12 AAA batteries are included, helping ensure you always have one that’s ready to go.

Have an iPad around? If so, give it Surface-like abilities with Twelve South Compass Pro at $50. This svelte accessory is comprised of high-end materials and sports not one, but two kickstands providing you with a near-endless supply of viewing angles.

Microsoft Surface Pen features:

Surface Pen. Write and draw naturally. Create without limits

Precisely sketch and shade with 4,096 pressure points that respond to the lightest touch

Reduced lag/low latency: Ink flows out in real time with no lag or latency

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!