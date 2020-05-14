Two kickstands adorn Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad at $50 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Compass Pro for iPad for $50.08 shipped. Regularly $60, today’s deal shaves over 15% off and is among the best pricing we’ve seen since the onset of 2020. For those in need of an iPad stand, Twelve South Compass Pro stops at nothing to give you the best possible angle. It has not one, but two kickstands, each of which offers a ton of possible viewing angles thanks to a smooth, yet solid hinge. As we’ve come to expect from any Twelve South product, this offering sports a sleek look that’s bound to bolster the appearance of your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Forfeit the secondary kickstand and Twelve South branding in favor of JETech’s $10 Tablet and Smartphone Stand to spend considerably less. Like Compass Pro, it’s comprised of aluminum and ready to prop up any iPad.

This deal is far from the only iPad accessory discount we’ve spotted in the last day or two. For instance, we just found some iPad and iPhone cases that have been marked down by up to 25% off and prior to that we rounded up several Apple Lightning and USB-C accessories priced from $13.

Twelve South Compass Pro features:

Compass is a compact, folding stand that holds iPads or Tablets in both landscape and portrait modes.

A secondary back leg allows you to position iPad at a comfortable angle for typing or sketching.

Elevates iPad or Tablet to keep out of harms way in the kitchen or office.

