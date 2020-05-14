Under $10 scores the Nerf Strongarm Blaster, a match of 2020’s Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster for $9.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This blaster is a perfect way to put boredom to rest and add some livelihood to your day. It holds six Elite darts and can fire them at up to 90-feet per second. This helps ensure you can quickly catch the opposition by surprise, even if they are all the way on the other side of the house or office. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When it comes to value, it’s hard to beat the deal above. That being said, you can knock $1 off today’s spending when you opt for Nerf’s Mega Talon Blaster at $9. While not as powerful as Strongarm, this is a compact option that’s great for stealthily stowing somewhere around your desk.

If you’re here and also happen to be a Halo fan, head over to our coverage of the upcoming Nerf blasters. These are specifically inspired by Halo and the Needler is among them.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster features:

Strongarm blaster holds 6 Elite darts and fires darts up to 90 feet

Slam Fire slide lets you rapid-fire all 6 included Elite darts

Rotating barrel flips open for easy loading

