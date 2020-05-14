Rubbermaid’s handy stepping stool now matching Amazon low at $5.50 (Reg. $11+)

Amazon is now offering the Rubbermaid Step Stool in black for $5.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly listed between $11 and as much as $23, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Made of a “durable” plastic and weighing just over 1-pound, this is an ideal way to get at those hard-to-reach items in the kitchen and elsewhere. The made in the USA stool features a skid-resistant surface and no-slip feet to provide a sturdy and reliable step up too. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Outside of some no-name brands we aren’t familiar with that don’t have very many reviews, today’s deal is the most affordable stepping stool we can find anywhere. Generally speaking our featured Rubbermaid was already one of the most affordable stools out there even before today’s price drop, with the grey model at under $9 Prime shipped being the next best option.

You’ll find loads of household deals right here but be sure to browse through today’s wide ranging Home Depot patio sale. There are deep deals on everything you need to outfit the backyard for summer.

More on the Rubbermaid Step Stool:

This Rubbermaid Small Step Stool provides a sturdy step-up to gain access to out-of-reach items. It is made of durable and sturdy plastic that provides a long-lasting, reliable tool for in and around houses and office spaces. The small black step stool is lightweight and compact in size, making it easy to move around and even easier to store when not in use.

