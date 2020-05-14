Sabrent’s USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station falls to Amazon low at $150 (Save $40)

Store4PC (99% positive all-time feedback from 174,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the Sabrent USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station for $149.99 shipped. Typically selling for $190, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen to date, and is a new all-time low. Bring Sabrent’s USB-C dock to your workstation and simplify your MacBook setup. Most notably, there’s two USB-C ports, which are joined by additional I/O like two HDMI, two DisplayPort, four USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. You’ll also be able to power your machine from the dock as well, thanks to its 60W USB-C PD capabilities. Over 825 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you bring home Belkin’s Mini Thunderbolt 3 Dock instead. Going with this alternative will only cost $121, yielding a more compact design that’s not tied to a wall outlet. It has a bus-powered form-factor and brings two HDMI, two USB 3.0, and a Gigabit Ethernet port to your Mac.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing some discounts on Apple’s official USB-C adapters and charging gear priced from $13.50. It’s not too often that we see the first-party accessories on sale, so be sure to shop the deals right here.

Sabrent USB-C Dual 4K Docking Station features:

The Sabrent Dual Display 4K Universal Type-C Multi-Function Docking Station (DS-WSPD) is designed for your ultimate expansion demands. With this docking station, your computer can accommodate multiple USB peripherals, in addition to other usually indispensable built-in features. Featuring the option of 2 HDMI and 2 DisplayPort ports, you can choose which cable to use. You can use up to two displays with simultaneous 4K resolutions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!