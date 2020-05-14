SanDisk storage heavily discounted from $10 in this 1-day sale

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering notable savings on SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, or you can opt for curbside pickup at most locations. Our top pick is the SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C Portable SSD for $279.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $450 but trends around $330 or more. It just dropped to $300 at various retailers like Amazon. SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSDs feature transfer speeds up to 550 MB/s, 128-bit encryption, and a water-resistant design. It’s completely bus-powered, so you won’t need an extra power cable or wall outlet. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout today is the SanDisk Ultra 1TB 2.5-inch Internal SSD for $119.99. This offer is also currently being matched at Amazon. It typically goes for $150. SanDisk’s Ultra lineup is perfect for upgrading your Mac or PC’s internal storage. Offers transfer speeds up to 600MB/s. Includes a 3-year warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on portable storage, SSDs, and more.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

USB 3.1 Type-C Interface

Up to 550 MB/s Read Speeds

Bus Powered

128-Bit AES Encryption

Rugged Protection

Water-, Dust-, and Shock-Resistant

Includes USB Type-C to Type-C Cable

Includes USB Type-C to Type-A Adapter

