SOG pocket knives and multi-tools on sale from $6.50 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on SOG pocket knives and multi-tools like the one pictured above. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. There a few notable deals here but one standout is the SOG BladeLight Mini Folding Knife for $22.99. Regularly between $38 and $46 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $15 in savings and the lowest total we can find. As the name suggests, this is a flashlight-knife combo (runs on CR2032 batteries) with a pair of LEDs on each side which can leave you with a free hand in low-light situations. Great for on the boat or at the lake house, it is IPX-4 water-resistant and includes a 3-inch blade, glass-reinforced nylon/aluminum handle, a liner-lock, and reversible low-carry pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and today’s SOG multi-tool deals from $6.50.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s SOG Woot sale right here. You’ll find additional pocket knives starting from $13 Prime shipped as well as the SOG Tool Logic Credit Card Multi-Tool on sale for $6.49. Regularly $18 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,800 customers, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find.

We also have some great deals live on the CRKT EDC Folding Knife and the best-selling Slice Mini Cutter. But you’ll find plenty of amazing multi-tools in our roundup for the best options out there from just $5.

More on the SOG BladeLight Mini Folding Knife:

Utilizing powerful and popular lithium batteries, the BladeLight Folder Mini sends 45 total lumens from two LEDs on each side of the blade for shadow-less light. In addition to freeing a hand from another light source, this eliminates shadows that would otherwise occur if using a headlamp or flashlight when cutting in low-light situations making it safer for anyone to use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!