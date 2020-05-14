Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses + accessories on sale from $17

Today only, Woot is offering Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses starting at $16.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses at $63.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for upwards of $150 but typically trends around $90 in 2020. Summer is just around the corner, making it a great time to pick up a new pair of sunglasses. This popular style from Ray-Bans arrives as a “restructured and updated version of the iconic Wayfarer design.” Rated 3.8/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout is Oakley’s Fuel Cell Sunglasses at $59.99. You’d typically pay closer to $100 here. These sporty sunglasses offer 100% UV protection and a lightweight design. Polarized lenses “enhance color vividness in bright conditions on the water.” Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of reviewers.

Dive into our fashion guide for additional deals as you refresh your wardrobe this year. We currently have notable promotions running from Converse, Nike, and others.

Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses feature:

Ray-Ban RB4184 601/71 Highstreet Sunglasses is the restructured and updated version of the iconic Wayfarer design. By keeping the signature temples and furnishing this new model with a slightly larger rectangular shape, it includes a raised metallic Ray-Ban signature logo on the temples. Solid colors, genuine since 1937, the classic B-15 lens on the Ray-Ban RB4184 601/71 Highstreet sunglases was originally developed for military use and offers a high level of clarity, comfort and protection.

