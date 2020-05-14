Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses + accessories on sale from $17

- May. 14th 2020 3:47 pm ET

0

Today only, Woot is offering Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses starting at $16.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses at $63.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for upwards of $150 but typically trends around $90 in 2020. Summer is just around the corner, making it a great time to pick up a new pair of sunglasses. This popular style from Ray-Bans arrives as a “restructured and updated version of the iconic Wayfarer design.” Rated 3.8/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional deals.

Another standout is Oakley’s Fuel Cell Sunglasses at $59.99. You’d typically pay closer to $100 here. These sporty sunglasses offer 100% UV protection and a lightweight design. Polarized lenses “enhance color vividness in bright conditions on the water.” Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of reviewers.

Dive into our fashion guide for additional deals as you refresh your wardrobe this year. We currently have notable promotions running from Converse, Nike, and others.

Ray-Ban Highstreet Sunglasses feature:

Ray-Ban RB4184 601/71 Highstreet Sunglasses is the restructured and updated version of the iconic Wayfarer design. By keeping the signature temples and furnishing this new model with a slightly larger rectangular shape, it includes a raised metallic Ray-Ban signature logo on the temples. Solid colors, genuine since 1937, the classic B-15 lens on the Ray-Ban RB4184 601/71 Highstreet sunglases was originally developed for military use and offers a high level of clarity, comfort and protection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
woot

woot
Ray-Ban

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp