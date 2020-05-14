Save $80 on YETI’s Tocayo 26 MacBook-ready backpack at $120 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the YETI Tocayo 26 Backpack in black or tan for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $200 at Amazon, today’s offer is $80 off the going rate, $10 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Designed to be as effective for the dog leash and hiking gear as it is with precious camera lenses and MacBooks, it features a waterproof exterior with padding throughout. It is described as a “26-liter rugged-as-hell gear vault” with interior “Rambler” pockets for bottles, hard drives, and more. It ships with a 3-year warranty from YETI and carries a 4+ star rating at Amazon. More details below.

Amazon makes a great alternative to today’s lead deal known as the AmazonBasics Laptop Computer Backpack. It fetches $34.50 and can carry up to 17-inches worth of laptop/MacBook while providing handy mesh water bottle pockets on the sides. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

But for an even more affordable alternative, check out the new 2020 low we spotted on this AmazonBasics MacBook Backpack. Or step it up a notch and go for this discounted Carhartt Legacy Deluxe MacBook bag instead.

More on the YETI Tocayo 26 Backpack:

The Tocayo Backpack is a 26 Liter rugged-as-hell gear vault designed for the demands of the every day.

A waterproof exterior fabric and sturdy construction are just the beginning. Every part of this bag – from back panel to front pocket – is padded for unmatched gear protection.

Roomy pockets make organization easy, and the twin Rambler-ready interior pockets keep your bottles (or photo lenses and hard drives) in place.

